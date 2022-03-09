      Weather Alert

The Drug Policies Of Democrats Are A Hard Pill To Swollow

Lars Larson
Mar 9, 2022 @ 3:25pm

Most of you likely heard about the two teenagers who died on consecutive days recently…both of them took what they thought were hard drugs…but what they didn’t know were pills including the often deadly drug fentanyl. This drug, like many others however seem to be readily available thanks to the policies by Democrat leaders and lawmakers that not only fail to stop people from taking and selling drugs, they often encourage people to do so, under the guise of “safety” (take Joe Biden’s free crack pipes for example).

Watch the video below, where Lars points out how the Democrats coming up with these policies must be high…

