The economy is on the rise, but so are interest rates (Audio) By Kareem Dahab | Sep 26, 2018 @ 9:44 AM KTSA radio host Trey Ware speaks with Karl Eggerss about how the U.S. economy is growing, but it’s important to balance that growth with rising interest rates. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW Karl Eggersstrey ware SHARE RELATED CONTENT Delay, Delay, Delay– GOP blew their chance on Kavanaugh (Audio) RON NIRENBERG vents his frustration with the fire union president (Audio) Fire union president snubs the mayor by not showing up for negotiations (Audio) Kavanaugh vs. his accuser– what will be the outcome? (Audio) PETE FLORES upsets and surprises the Democrats with a win (Audio) Push past the accusations and politics, and vote Kavanaugh in (Audio)