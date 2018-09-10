The economy is showing the fastest wage growth since 2009 (Audio) By Kareem Dahab | Sep 10, 2018 @ 10:15 AM KTSA radio host Trey Ware speaks with Karl Eggerss about the wages and raises on the rise for employees, and is Facebook disappearing? CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW Karl Eggersstrey ware SHARE RELATED CONTENT JAVIER SALAZAR discusses the rash of deputies who’ve been arrested (Alamo) Should Texas education teach that the Alamo defenders were “heroic?” (Audio) The Heroes of the Alamo are under attack for being called “Heroes” (Audio) CHRIS STEELE says charter amendments are to defend citizens (Audio) Democrats audition to become president in the Kavanaugh hearings (Audio) LYLE LARSON urges Mayor Nirenberg NOT to move the cenotaph (Audio)