      Weather Alert

The EPA Is Blocking Some Amazing Technology That Could Save Farmers Billions Of Dollars

Lars Larson
Feb 24, 2021 @ 3:00pm

The EPA has become a bloated, hyper-critical thorn in America’s side, so should we be surprised they are blocking technology that could save America’s farmers billions? A major problem for farmers in the winter, and even on cold nights is a harmless bacterium, Pseudomonas syringae, which lives on many plants, and contains an “ice nucleation” protein that promotes frost damage. (Ice nucleation proteins, which are found on the surface of certain bacteria, promote frost damage in plants by inducing the formation of ice crystals at a higher temperature than they would otherwise form.)

There is technology that could help farmers get rid of this bacterium, but of course the Environmental Protection Agency is having none of that common sense stuff.

To discuss this, Lars spoke with  Dr. Henry Miller, who is a physician, a molecular biologist and Senior Fellow at the Pacific Research Institute. You can read an article about this issue from Dr. Miller HERE at his website, HenryMillerMD.org.

Listen to the interview below:

The post The EPA Is Blocking Some Amazing Technology That Could Save Farmers Billions Of Dollars appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
A New House Bill Could Take Aim At Your Second Amendment Rights
Is CNN Using Faulty Math And Misleading Statistics To Portray America’s Soldiers As Racists?
Intruder shot while attempting to break into a home on San Antonio's South Side
Shootout reported at an apartment complex on San Antonio's East Side
Massive car pileup traps drivers, shuts down highway in Texas