The FBI isn’t even trying to hide their corruption
August 22, 2022 2:49PM CDT
You know the old saying “Who Watches The Watchmen”? Well it’s more important now than ever when the FBI is sending the same agents in charge of the Russia collision hoax to raid Donald Trump’s home at Mar-A-Lago. For more information, Lars speaks with Paul Sperry, who is an investigative journalist with RealClearInvestigations.
