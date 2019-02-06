The first dog-friendly movie theatre in Texas is now open

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – How about taking your dog to the movies? Texas has its first pup-friendly theatre –K9 Cinemas in Plano,/

There are some doggone rules you and your pet will need to follow. First, there’s the paperwork. You’ll have to sign a waiver and show vaccination proof. You’ll have to clean up after your dog and keep your pup on a leash. You can’t take more than two dogs.

There are concessions for both dogs and owners, while humans also get bottomless wine on wine nights. Pup-corn, anyone?

Here’s a review on Yelp from Karly H. “Just driving out of K9 and had the best time.”

Michaela S. wrote, “I’m obsessed! Had the absolute best time at the movies Saturday night at K9 Cinemas. Of course, if you’re not a dog lover, this will probably not be your favorite spot.”