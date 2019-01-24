The flu shuts down a school district in Bastrop County
By Elizabeth Ruiz
Jan 24, 2019 @ 12:06 PM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) –  A school district in Bastrop County near Austin has canceled classes today and tomorrow because of the flu.

Less than 70 percent of pre-k and kindergarten students in the McDade School District were in attendance Tuesday and Wednesday, so the superintendent decided to cancel classes the rest of this week.

“We are cleaning classrooms, hallways, bathrooms, lockers and buses. We’re cleaning walls, doorknobs, keyboards — anything that human hands may have touched,” said McDade superintendent Barbara Marchbanks.

She’s also hoping the four-day weekend will give students a chance to rest and get well.

“We want everyone to be safe and healthy. Get plenty of rest, wash you hands often and drink plenty of fluids,” said Marchbanks.

She told KTSA News the students won’t have to make up the time missed today and tomorrow. Classes are scheduled to resume Monday.

