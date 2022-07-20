The Grinch named Grand Marshal for this years Ford Holiday River Parade

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — He’s as cuddly as a cactus and charming as an eel, and he’s also the Grand Marshal for the 41st annual Ford Holiday River Parade in November.
Visit San Antonio has announced that The Grinch will be the grand marshal for the annual tradition that kicks off the holiday season in San Antonio.
They also shared that the theme for this year’s parade is “Tastes and Traditions Around the World” with the floats representing a holiday tradition or a meal from different countries.
Perhaps one float will feature a giant roast beast or some cans of Who Hash?
The Grinch is featured in the Broadway production of “Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas”, which will have several performances at the Majestic Theater November 29th to December 4th.
The Ford Holiday River Parade will float down the San Antonio River Friday, November 25 at 6 P.M.
The event usually sells out fast so you’re encouraged to get your tickets early at
TheSanAntonioRiverWalk-dot-com