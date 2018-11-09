‘The Grinch’ tops this week’s new releases

Universal (LOS ANGELES) — Here are the films opening nationwide on Friday:

* The Grinch — Benedict Cumberbatch voices the titular character in this CGI-animated adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ classic 1957 book, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, about the hairy, green humanoid who plots to ruin Christmas for the village of Whoville. Additional voice cast includes Rashida Jones, Kenan Thompson, and Angela Lansbury. Rated PG.

* Girl in the Spider’s Web — This sequel to David Fincher’s 2011 crime thriller The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo stars The Crown‘s Claire Foy as a computer hacker who gets caught up in a web of spies, cybercriminals and government corruption. Rated R.

* Overlord — J.J. Abrams’ horror film, set during World War II, follows a group of American soldiers sent to destroy a Nazi radio tower and discover secret Nazi experiments. The Leftovers‘ Jovan Adepo, Carol‘s John Magaro and Game of Thrones‘ Pilou Asbæk also star. Rated R.

* Beautiful Boy — Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet star in this film — based on the memoirs by David and Nic Sheff — chronicling the struggle between a father and his drug-addicted son. Also starring Maura Tierney and Amy Ryan. Rated R.

Opened in limited release on Tuesday:

* The Front Runner — Hugh Jackman stars as 1987 presidential candidate Gary Hart, whose political dreams were derailed after allegations surfaced about an extramarital affair. Vera Farmiga, J. K. Simmons, and Alfred Molina also star. Rated R.