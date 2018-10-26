The Hulk is honorary Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar just put a lot of muscle into the department. Actor Lou Ferrigno, best known as “The Hulk,” was sworn in today as honorary deputy.

“I came here to show my support for the sheriff’s department because there’s so much negativity against the department,” he said. “People don’t realize what it’s like to be on the other side of law enforcement.”

The 66-year-old actor is in town for Alamo City Comic con this weekend, but he’s serious about supporting law enforcement agencies across the country. His father was an office with the New York Police Department, and Ferrigno has been deputized by other sheriff’s departments in Texas and California.

“I took six months off to go through the academy,” he said.

Today he was presented a special Bexar County Sheriff’s Office tricentennial badge.