The IRS has yet to process 6 million tax returns from 2020

Lars Larson
Jan 27, 2022 @ 4:17pm

The IRS goofed and failed to process the returns from 6 million taxpayers from 2020, they are still working on the ‘math errors’ that occurred in 2020, as well as notifications yet to be sent. Not only that, the IRS has 700k tax returns from 2019 to 13 million last year they still haven’t processed. This is the IRS Joe Biden wants to double in size, is really such a good idea? For more information, Lars speak with Grover Norquist is President of Americans for Tax Reform.

 

