The KTSA studio remembers reporting on 9/11, with BRENT BOLLER (Audio) By Kareem Dahab | Sep 11, 2018 @ 11:10 AM KTSA radio host Trey Ware and Liz Ruiz speak with former KTSA news anchor Brent Boller who all worked in the KTSA studio on that fateful day when the world stood still on Sept. 11, 2001. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW