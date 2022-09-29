The KTSA Studios Are A Wildlife Refuge

KTSA photo/Don Cooper

For a place with a lot of conservative guys hanging around it, the KTSA studios turn out to be a delicate, intricate wetlands of flora and fauna.

Our tech producer, Don Cooper, shared the control room with this creature yesterday.

Given that Don works with slimy, reptilian people like me, he had no problems.

Seriously, though, if it ever stops being a radio station, it’ll be a UNESCO wildlife preserve.