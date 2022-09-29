KTSA KTSA Logo

The KTSA Studios Are A Wildlife Refuge

By Jack Riccardi
September 29, 2022 3:38PM CDT
Share
The KTSA Studios Are A Wildlife Refuge
KTSA photo/Don Cooper

For a place with a lot of conservative guys hanging around it, the KTSA studios turn out to be a delicate, intricate wetlands of flora and fauna.

Our tech producer, Don Cooper, shared the control room with this creature yesterday.

Given that Don works with slimy, reptilian people like me, he had no problems.

Seriously, though, if it ever stops being a radio station, it’ll be a UNESCO wildlife preserve.

More about:
550 KTSA
Don Cooper
jack riccardi
snake
studio

Popular Posts

1

Woman shot and killed outside bar on San Antonio's East side
2

Witnesses report seeing 5 men open fire on San Antonio home
3

SAPD: Woman shot at San Antonio park. Shooter still on the run
4

17-year-old arrested for running down man during argument in San Antonio parking lot
5

KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware: Sheriff Javier Salazar discusses DeSantis investigation for human trafficking