The Lars Larson Show Asks For A Prayer And A Thought For Talk Great Rush Limbaugh

Lars Larson
Feb 3, 2020 @ 6:00pm

On his show today, Rush Limbaugh informed the world he has advanced lung cancer. He hasn’t released any more information than that, but Lars and the rest of the team are praying for Rush, and hope a speedy, and thorough recovery during this rough time for him and his family.

 

