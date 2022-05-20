Love him or hate him, this week marks 25 years of The Lars Larson Show on KXL radio! Lars has been the voice of conservative talk in the Pacific Northwest for over 2 decades, and during that time has talked to some of the biggest names in politics, entertainment and pop culture that America has to offer.
His small team of producers (there’s 3 of us), work with Lars every day to make sure that listeners get the latest news, in the form of honestly provocative talk journalism.
Jim Feretti, the news director at 101.1 KXL in Portland put together the video below, highlighting what has been an amazing career in talk radio. If you’re in the Portland area, you can catch Lars on 101.1 KXL Monday – Friday from 12-4.
We all look forward to 25 more years!
The post The Lars Larson Show Celebrating 25 Years On KXL appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.