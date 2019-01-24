The latest in Texas Sports

NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden scored a career-high 61 points, tying Kobe Bryant’s record for a visiting opponent at the current Madison Square Garden, and the Houston Rockets edged the New York Knicks 114-110. Harden made the clinching layup with 3.8 seconds remaining after the Knicks turned it over, capping his fifth 50-point game this season and a wild stretch of back-and-forth basketball across the final minutes.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 33 points and 19 rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers used a pair of four-point plays in the fourth quarter to beat the San Antonio Spurs 122-120. Embiid went 13 of 28 from the floor and had two 3-pointers. DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 26 points.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 17 points, Kouat Noi had his first career double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds after missing a game with an illness and TCU beat Texas 65-61. Freshman Kevin Samuel matched his season high with 13 rebounds as the Horned Frogs won their seventh straight Big 12 home game going back to last season. The Longhorns couldn’t build on a home win over then-No. 20 Oklahoma and dropped back below .500 in league play.

HOUSTON (AP) — Armoni Brooks scored 17 points, Corey Davis Jr. added 12 and No. 17 Houston hit 16 3-pointers while beating East Carolina 94-50. Brooks and Davis combined to hit nine 3-pointers while the Cougars finished 16 of 24 from behind the arc. Nate Hinton had 13 points, Cedrick Alley scored 12 and Fabian White Jr. had 11.

UNDATED (AP) — The ninth-ranked Jayhawks travel to face the eighth-ranked Wildcats in the highlight of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Kentucky has hit its stride after some early struggles, beating Mississippi State 76-55 for its fifth straight win. The Jayhawks are tied for the lead in the Big 12 at 5-2, but they’re also just 1-3 on the road.

NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden has reached 30 points for the 21st consecutive game, passing Wilt Chamberlain for the fourth-longest streak in NBA history. Harden’s 3-pointer with about three minutes remaining in the first half of Houston’s game against the Knicks gave him 32 points. Chamberlain still has all three streaks that were longer. His record is 65 straight 30-point games, and also had streaks of 31 and 25 games.

WACO, Texas (AP) — Lauren Cox had 22 points to lead all five Baylor starters scoring in double figures, and the No. 2 Lady Bears pulled away in the second half for an 84-69 victory over No. 20 Iowa State. Cox had a tying layup to start an 8-0 run that put 16-1 Baylor ahead to stay midway through the second quarter. She added a reverse layup early after halftime for a 10-point lead.

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Napheesa Collier scored 22 points and Katie Lou Samuelson added 21 to lead No. 3 UConn to a 79-39 rout of SMU, the Huskies’ 107th straight victory over an American Athletic Conference opponent. Christyn Williams had 12 points and Megan Walker chipped in with 11 for the Huskies. Alicia Froling had 13 points and Johnasia Cash scored 12 for SMU, which has lost seven of eight.