The Latest: Trump congratulates Johnson on landslide UK win
LONDON (AP) —The American president has taken to Twitter to congratulate British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on “his great WIN” in the U.K.’s general election.
Donald Trump also wrote that “Britain and the United States will now be free to strike a massive new Trade Deal after BREXIT.”
Trump claimed that such a trade deal “has the potential to be far bigger and more lucrative” than any trade deal with the European Union. Right now, however, the 28-nation bloc is Britain’s largest trading partner.
Results pouring in early Friday showed Johnson’s Conservatives easily winning at least 358 of the 650 seats in the House of Commons, ensuring it will form a majority government.