      Weather Alert

The Latest: Trump congratulates Johnson on landslide UK win

Associated Press
Dec 13, 2019 @ 5:05am

LONDON (AP) —The American president has taken to Twitter  to congratulate British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on “his great WIN” in the U.K.’s general election.

Donald Trump also wrote that “Britain and the United States will now be free to strike a massive new Trade Deal after BREXIT.”

Trump claimed that such a trade deal “has the potential to be far bigger and more lucrative” than any trade deal with the European Union. Right now, however, the 28-nation bloc is Britain’s largest trading partner.

Results pouring in early Friday showed Johnson’s Conservatives easily winning at least 358 of the 650 seats in the House of Commons, ensuring it will form a majority government.

 

TAGS
Boris Johnson Brexit British Prime Minister Donald Trump European Union Twitter
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Texas park employee fired for calling police, saying she’d been run over
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP