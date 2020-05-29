The Margarita Truck brings the party to your door
La Gloria Margarita Truck/Photo-La Gloria
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Working from home? Craving a soft serve Margarita? La Gloria Margarita trucks will deliver for your at-home happy hour.
Chef Johnny Hernandez, owner of several restaurants in San Antonio including La Gloria at the Pearl, the Dominion and San Antonio International Airport, rolled out the first big pink Margarita truck Thursday.
“We are delivering food and Margaritas, so it’s a complete online purchasing and delivery program,” he said. “We’re bring the party to you.”
For the first week or so, delivery is limited to a three-mile radius from Crockett Park on Main Avenue downtown, but he’s hoping to expand to Alamo Heights, Stone Oak and the Dominion area soon.
“We wanted to get one truck on the road right away just to test the online platform, the radius and how you package things. “Obviously, this is a very different way of doing business for us,” Hernandez told KTSA News.
He says this new venture will help rebuild the business, in turn allowing them to hire back more employees as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
“Our Margarita Trucks are another fun and creative way to adapt to the ever-changing business landscape,” said Chef Johnny Hernandez, founder and President of Grupo La Gloria and True Flavors Inc. “Today, safety is top of mind for everyone, and many of our customers are simply not ready to dine out; however, we know that doesn’t mean they don’t crave one of our famous margaritas.”
Customers will be required to purchase a food item with any alcoholic beverage order. For more information about La Gloria’s Margarita Trucks visit www.LaGloria.com.