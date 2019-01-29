The memorial service for a fallen K-9 is this Monday
By Don Morgan
Jan 29, 2019 @ 3:51 PM
Photo: Bexar County Sheriff's Office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The outpouring of love and support from the community for a fallen K-9 named Chucky continues.

Chucky was a Bexar County Sheriff K-9.

He was killed in the line of duty while attempting to apprehend an a man with a gun.

The Sheriff’s Office has announced a memorial service for Chucky.

It’s taking place this coming Monday morning at 10 at Community Bible Church.

Before the service, a procession of law enforcement and first responders will line up at the Alamodome at 7:30. They’ll make their way north on Highway 281 to the Church on North Loop 1604.

 

 

