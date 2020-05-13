      Weather Alert

The new video “Plandemic” is a pandemic attack on reality

Lars Larson
May 13, 2020 @ 5:03pm

The new viral video titled “Plandemic” has been making the rounds on social media giving viewers bad information, skewed perspectives and hope of magical snake-oil cures. Lars talked with Forbes contributor Tara Haelle who wrote a recent article about the video and the harm that it can cause to not only the people who believe it, but to those who don’t stand up against this kind of idiocy.

To read Tara’s Forbes piece, visit: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tarahaelle/2020/05/08/why-its-important-to-push-back-on-plandemic-and-how-to-do-it/#5fab8bee5fa3

The post The new video “Plandemic” is a pandemic attack on reality appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

