The nuclear detonation of an EMP has become a preferred war strategy of our enemies.
Lars brings on Don Trumbell, a former president of an air carrier company and an expert in solar flares and EMPs, author of the new book “Safe States” to discuss what would happen if the United States was hit by an Electromagnetic pulse. As technology gets better and better, the threat of an EMP has become a legitimate threat to our countries national security and grid structure. Listen below for more.
