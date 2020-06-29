The number of coronavirus cases in Bexar County has topped 10,000
Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19, formerly known as 2019-nCoV. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-section through the viral genome, seen as black dots. (Photo: CDC)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – With the addition of 495 COVID-19 cases Sunday, the total since the pandemic began now stands at 10, 147. Mayor Ron Nirenberg also reported two more deaths Sunday. Both victims were women–one in her 70s and the other in her 90s.
The number of coronavirus patients in hospitals has risen to 802, with 265 in ICU and 138 on ventilators. Twenty-seven percent of hospital beds are available and ventilator capacity is at 72 percent.
Governor Greg Abbott last week ordered hospitals across the state to postpone elective surgeries to make room for the rising number of COVID-19 patients. A field hospital at Freeman Expo Hall, which can accommodate 250 hospital beds, is being readied in case it’s needed here in San Antonio. Fire Chief Charles Hood recently stated that coronavirus patients would not be taken to the field hospital. Instead, those with lesser serious conditions who may need time to recover from issues such as broken limbs, would be transferred to Freeman Expo Hall to make room at hospitals for patients with the virus.
The San Antonio Office of Emergency Management sent out a Wireless Emergency Alert Saturday evening when the one-day total of new coronavirus cases climbed to 795. The alert urged San Antonio residents to stay home, except for conducting essential services. Mayor Ron Nirenberg also is urging area residents not to hold large social gatherings.
“You are far more likely to get COVID-19 at a house party than any business in town. Prolonged face-to-face interactions have the highest possibility of transmission,” said Nirenberg.
He says at this stage, it’s time to act like everyone has the virus.
“Stay home to the greatest extent possible, wear your mask, and wash your hands,” said Nirenberg
San Antonio Metro Health officials say if you test positive for COVID-19 and you receive a call from a 210-207 number, please answer the call. They are trying to contact you to help identify and locate anyone you might have exposed to the virus.
Data is updated daily on the COVID-19 website around 7 pm at https://covid19.sanantonio.gov
Collective testing capacity has been expanded to 5,200 per day. Walk-up testing will be expanded to 6 days a week.