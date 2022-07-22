      Weather Alert

‘The Office’ actor visits San Antonio ahead of new movie

Christian Blood
Jul 22, 2022 @ 1:45pm
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 10: B. J. Novak attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Max's "The Sex Lives Of College Girls" at Hammer Museum on November 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you are a fan of the sitcom ‘The Office,’ the name BJ Novak should be quite familiar.

He made a stop in San Antonio recently, and the visit comes days before the release of the film ‘Vengeance,’ which is July 29th. The film marks the directorial debut for Novak, and while in San Antonio he mentioned Alamo Drafthouse and Santikos, both of which will be screening the film.

Novak also paid a visit to the Alamo and Buc-ee’s. It was enough to get him the distinction of honorary Texan on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by B.J. Novak (@bjnovak)

 

You can see the trailer for Novak’s upcoming film below.

 

 

 

