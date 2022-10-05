KTSA KTSA Logo

By Jack Riccardi
October 5, 2022 2:42PM CDT
The One Gesture That Says It All Right Now

In case you missed it, North Korea is firing IRBMs over Japan.

The Japanese assuredly did not miss it.

The Yonhap news agency reports that, in response, the US has fired four SSMs into the East Sea. No, they didn’t miss–we were aiming for the East Sea.

Take it in: North Korea is brandishing what it wants us to believe is game-changing new technology. We, in turn, wasted four surface-to-surface missiles that everyone already knows we have.

That’ll show ’em.

