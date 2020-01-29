      Weather Alert

The Oregon Federation of College Republicans is pushing back against those who oppose your 2nd amendment rights

Lars Larson
Jan 29, 2020 @ 12:00am

Lars brings on Michael A. Kraan, Chairman of the Oregon Federation of College Republicans to discuss how colleges don’t really support conservative groups, values, or ideas. To push back, a raffle for an AR-15 will be held at the Eugene sportsman show from January 31st through February 2nd at the Lane County Convention Center. If you can’t make it during those dates please visit the website listed and listen below for more.

https://ofcr.rallyup.com/ofcrraffle

