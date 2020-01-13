      Weather Alert

The O’Reilly Update: January 13, 2020

Bill O'Reilly
Jan 13, 2020 @ 1:17pm

Here’s what’s happening across our nation.

– Nancy Pelosi defending her decision to delay articles of impeachment

– Protestors taking to the streets of Iran after the regime shoots down a passenger airliner

– The latest election forecast shows Joe Biden most likely to win the Democratic nomination and African Americans are a big factor in that

– Bernie Sanders topping the latest polls in Iowa– as the caucus vote is February 3rd.

– O’Reilly Update Message of the Day: why Senator Sanders is such a tough competitor.

