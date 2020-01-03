      Weather Alert

The O’Reilly Update: January 3, 2019

Bill O'Reilly
Jan 3, 2020 @ 12:17pm

Here’s what’s happening across our nation.

– Nancy Pelosi refuses to send the impeachment articles to the Senate to allow a trail to begin

– No Republicans at this point have endorsed removing President Trump from office

– According to Quinnipiac, 51% of Americans now oppose impeachment

– Zogby polling shows a jump in President Trump’s approval rating– now standing at 50%

– O’Reilly Update Message of the Day: who will be President of the United States in 9 months?

Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Texas park employee fired for calling police, saying she’d been run over
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP