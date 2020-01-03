The O’Reilly Update: January 3, 2019
Here’s what’s happening across our nation.
– Nancy Pelosi refuses to send the impeachment articles to the Senate to allow a trail to begin
– No Republicans at this point have endorsed removing President Trump from office
– According to Quinnipiac, 51% of Americans now oppose impeachment
– Zogby polling shows a jump in President Trump’s approval rating– now standing at 50%
– O’Reilly Update Message of the Day: who will be President of the United States in 9 months?