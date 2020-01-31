The O’Reilly Update: January 31, 2020
– The Iowa caucus is finally here — who will come out on top in Monday’s vote?
– A look at the history of the Iowa caucus
– In 2016 more than 175,000 Iowa Democrats took part in the caucus vote
– Critics of the caucus say the state’s demographics give Iowans a disproportionate amount of power in the primary nominating process
– Why this caucus plays a major role in the Democratic party
– Message of the Day: How money equals power in politics and in your own life.