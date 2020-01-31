      Weather Alert

The O’Reilly Update: January 31, 2020

Bill O'Reilly
Jan 31, 2020 @ 1:48pm

– The Iowa caucus is finally here — who will come out on top in Monday’s vote?

– A look at the history of the Iowa caucus

– In 2016 more than 175,000 Iowa Democrats took part in the caucus vote

– Critics of the caucus say the state’s demographics give Iowans a disproportionate amount of power in the primary nominating process

– Why this caucus plays a major role in the Democratic party

– Message of the Day: How money equals power in politics and in your own life.

