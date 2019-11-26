      Weather Alert

The O’Reilly Update: November 26, 2019

Bill O'Reilly
Nov 26, 2019 @ 5:21pm

Here’s what’s happening across our nation.

– A federal judge rules the former White House Counsel Don McGhan must testify about the Trump administration

– Michael Bloomberg’s media operation says it will not investigate the billionaire or any Democrat but will probe President Trump

– Thieves in Germany pull off the biggest jewel heist in history

– One company starts selling turkey-gravy laced with marijuana

– O’Reilly Update Message of the Day: my exclusive radio interview with President Trump

Popular Posts
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Listen
Texas park employee fired for calling police, saying she’d been run over
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
KTSA News