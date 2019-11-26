The O’Reilly Update: November 26, 2019
Here’s what’s happening across our nation.
– A federal judge rules the former White House Counsel Don McGhan must testify about the Trump administration
– Michael Bloomberg’s media operation says it will not investigate the billionaire or any Democrat but will probe President Trump
– Thieves in Germany pull off the biggest jewel heist in history
– One company starts selling turkey-gravy laced with marijuana
– O’Reilly Update Message of the Day: my exclusive radio interview with President Trump