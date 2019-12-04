The passing of a NW fishing pioneer, Bob Toman, will not be forgotten by the fishing community.
Lars brings on Bob Reese, the former Executive Director Association of Northwest Steelheaders to discuss the passing of Bob Toman and his impact of the fishing community. Toman’s fishing reputation was well-known and grabbed the attention of many celebrities such as Eric Clapton, Gary Brooker, and Rob Grill. The expertise of Toman was far greater than most as his passion for creating simple fishing techniques helped beginner and expert fisherman alike. Listen below for more.
