The rate of increase in deaths is decreasing all over the world, proving that isolation policies are working

Lars Larson
Apr 6, 2020 @ 1:08pm

Lars brings on Scott Atlas, a physician, Senior fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, and author of “Restoring Quality Health Care: A Six Point Plan for Comprehensive Reform at Lower Cost” to discuss why Americans and people around the world should be optimistic about the Coronavirus. Only a small minority of people are dying from the virus and the rest are recovering. The vulnerable population is where the primary focus is and currently, experts and researchers are doing their part to develop a treatment to eliminate the Coronavirus pandemic. Listen below for more.

The rate of increase in deaths is decreasing all over the world, proving that isolation policies are working

