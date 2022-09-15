KTSA KTSA Logo

The Result Of Portland Democrats Legalizing Drugs…

By Lars Larson
September 15, 2022 1:27PM CDT
Share
The Result Of Portland Democrats Legalizing Drugs…

Dawson Park is a hidden gem in North Portland, an oasis in the heart of the Eliot neighborhood. Five blocks away stands a New Seasons, a Pilates studio, an $6 oat milk lattes, and a $2,400/month apartment building. But has this hidden oasis recently turned into an open-air drug market? For more information, Lars speaks with Aaron Mesh, the News Editor for Willamette Week.

The post The Result Of Portland Democrats Legalizing Drugs… appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts

1

Medical Examiner rules on the cause of death for a woman found in San Antonio parking lot
2

San Antonio middle school band teacher arrested on child porn charges
3

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | September 2, 2022
4

Suspected terrorists crossing southern border on the rise under Biden Administration
5

Police investigating funds theft at Kirby Senior Center