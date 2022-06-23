      Weather Alert

The Right to Bear Muskets or Something

Jack Riccardi
Jun 23, 2022 @ 3:29pm

They’re practicing their rage response for Dobbs with today’s 6-3 SCOTUS ruling on the right to bear arms.

Or, as New York’s facsimile of a governor puts it, “the right to bear muskets”.

When they’re not claiming it’s a “living document” that Liz Warren can airbrush over a beer, they’re taking it so 1788-literally that they think the 2A could only mean muskets.

OK, let’s see just ONE of these pols switch their security detail, or the guards at their kids’ private academy, to *muskets*.

While we’re waiting, I guess freedom of speech can only apply to hand-cranked printing presses, not smartphones, websites or any electronic media.

 

