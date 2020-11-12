      Weather Alert

The Rock ‘n’ Roll San Antonio Marathon canceled this year

Elizabeth Ruiz
Nov 12, 2020 @ 2:29pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The 2020 Rock ‘n’ Roll San Antonio Marathon & ½ Marathon and other associated events have been canceled because of  COVID-19.

The events had been scheduled for Dec. 5 and 6 in downtown San Antonio.

“While I am disappointed that the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon along with countless other local traditions, cancelling this beloved event for 2020 is the right decision for our community,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “By working together, we can and must suppress the virus as much as possible this year.

Nirenberg says this year’s sacrifices will make our city healthier and he looks forward to resuming the Rock’n’ Roll Marathon as soon as possible.

“A marathon takes careful training, a steady cadence and a commitment to health and safety, ” said City manager Erik Walsh. “I know we are disappointed that the marathon won’t hit the streets of San Antonio this year, but we must each do our part to slow the spread of this virus.”

The City monitors COVID-19 Progress and Warning Indicators, such as the positivity rate, doubling rate, hospitalizations and other metrics to determine the risk level of the community. COVID-19 is still being transmitted and local public health officials are urging area residents to take measures to protect each other, such as wearing a mask, maintaining six-feet of distance from others and washing hands frequently.

TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 marathon Rock 'n' Roll Marathon San Antonio
Popular Posts
Attorneys claim Schertz police "violently arrested" teen after traffic violation
Texas students disciplined for wearing Confederate clothing at school
Black Lives Matter activist running for San Antonio City Council
Silver Alert in effect for missing Von Ormy woman
San Antonio Police are looking for the driver in a fatal hit and run