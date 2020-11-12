The Rock ‘n’ Roll San Antonio Marathon canceled this year
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The 2020 Rock ‘n’ Roll San Antonio Marathon & ½ Marathon and other associated events have been canceled because of COVID-19.
The events had been scheduled for Dec. 5 and 6 in downtown San Antonio.
“While I am disappointed that the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon along with countless other local traditions, cancelling this beloved event for 2020 is the right decision for our community,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “By working together, we can and must suppress the virus as much as possible this year.
Nirenberg says this year’s sacrifices will make our city healthier and he looks forward to resuming the Rock’n’ Roll Marathon as soon as possible.
“A marathon takes careful training, a steady cadence and a commitment to health and safety, ” said City manager Erik Walsh. “I know we are disappointed that the marathon won’t hit the streets of San Antonio this year, but we must each do our part to slow the spread of this virus.”
The City monitors COVID-19 Progress and Warning Indicators, such as the positivity rate, doubling rate, hospitalizations and other metrics to determine the risk level of the community. COVID-19 is still being transmitted and local public health officials are urging area residents to take measures to protect each other, such as wearing a mask, maintaining six-feet of distance from others and washing hands frequently.