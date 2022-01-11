      Weather Alert

The Safe Outdoor Dogs Act goes into effect next week in Texas

Katy Barber
Jan 11, 2022 @ 3:25pm
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A new law aimed at protecting dogs kept outdoors goes into effect next Tuesday.

The Safe Outdoor Dogs Act bands the use of chains for tethering dogs outside in addition to mandates requiring shelter, shade and clean water.

The law requires owners to use humane tethering methods like trolley systems or ziplines, and the allowable tethers must be attached to either a properly fitted collar or harness.

People in violation of the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act will be charged with a class C misdemeanor and fined up to $500.

The City of San Antonio says the new law mirrors two already existing laws and will allow the for escalating penalties for repeat offenders.

People previously charged in violation of the ordinance can face a class B misdemeanor, punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a fine up to $2,000.

