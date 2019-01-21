Here’s How The Saints and Rams Could Replay The Game

Everyone knows the NFL totally blew the non-interference call during the Rams/Saints game. Even the NFL knows they screwed it up. The offending player knew it, and said he was expecting to be called for interference.

If these were the best 2 officiating crews the NFL could assembled, WOW. The league has major problems.

There is a way Commissioner Roger Goodell can fix it.

The rule book states in Rule 17, Section 2, Article 1:

“The Commissioner has the sole authority to investigate and take appropriate disciplinary and/or corrective measures if any club action, non-participant interference, or calamity occurs in an NFL game which the Commissioner deems so extraordinarily unfair or outside the accepted tactics encountered in professional football that such action has a major effect on the result of the game.”

Further, the rule book says Goodell could order the game be replayed, “either from the beginning or from the point at which the extraordinary act occurred.”

For as much as he has stunk as a Commissioner, Goodell could right some of those wrongs. Don’t hold your breath…