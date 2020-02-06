The San Antonio snow has come and gone
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Did you see it? Parts of San Antonio got some snow last night.
“The northern parts of San Antonio did see some brief snow,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Nick Hampshire.
He told KTSA News it didn’t last long.
“It happened last night around 8 to 9 o’clock, but it didn’t last too long. It was out of the area by about 10:30 and up in the Austin area by the midnight hour,” said Hampshire.
It didn’t cause any problems on the roadways.
“It was just trace amounts of snow. The roads stayed fine, we just got some pretty pictures out there,” said Hampshire.