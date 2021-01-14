The San Antonio Spurs have a new coronavirus-killing robotic teammate
The Spurs have a germ-zapping Xenes LightStrike robot/Screen Shot-Spurs Video
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Before the San Antonio Spurs host the Houston Rockets Thursday evening, their germ-zapping robotic teammate will make the rounds at the AT&T Center.
The Xenex LightStrike robot is equipped with a Xenon lamp that uses UV light rays to kill coronavirus. The lamp has a 14-foot range, and the treatment is reportedly 99-point-99-percent effective.
AT&T Center General Manager Casey Heverling says the robots will disinfect all areas of the arena.
“We’re going to be deploying the LightStrike robot in the locker rooms, the restrooms, the different dressing rooms, our conference rooms, our office spaces,” said Heverling.
They’re most commonly used in hospitals, including Mayo Clinic facilities and Houston’s MD Anderson Cancer Center. Each one costs about $125,000 and the Spurs are the first professional basketball team to use the LightStrike robot.
“Our goal is to have the AT&T Center be the cleanest, safest arena in the NBA.