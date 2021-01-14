      Weather Alert

The San Antonio Spurs have a new coronavirus-killing robotic teammate

Elizabeth Ruiz
Jan 14, 2021 @ 1:27pm
The Spurs have a germ-zapping Xenes LightStrike robot/Screen Shot-Spurs Video

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Before the San Antonio Spurs host the Houston Rockets  Thursday evening, their germ-zapping robotic teammate will make the rounds at the AT&T Center.

The Xenex LightStrike robot is equipped with  a Xenon lamp that uses UV light rays to kill coronavirus.  The lamp has a 14-foot range, and the treatment is reportedly 99-point-99-percent effective.

AT&T Center General Manager Casey Heverling says the robots will disinfect all areas of the arena.

“We’re going to be deploying the LightStrike robot in the locker rooms, the restrooms, the different dressing rooms, our conference rooms, our office spaces,” said Heverling.

They’re most commonly used in hospitals, including Mayo Clinic facilities and Houston’s MD Anderson Cancer Center.  Each one costs about $125,000 and the Spurs are the first professional basketball team to use the LightStrike robot.

“Our goal is to have the AT&T Center be the cleanest, safest arena in the NBA.

 

Spurs have a Xenex LightStrike germ-zapping robot/Screen Shot-Spurs Video

 

 

TAGS
AT&T Center Coronavirus COVID-19 San Antonio Spurs Spurs Xenex LightStrike
Popular Posts
Cold front bringing rain to San Antonio, chance for snow in the Hill Country
San Antonio police investigate apparent double murder-suicide at Northwest Side home
Ex-wife helps identify retired Air Force officer from Texas arrested in connection with riots at U.S. Capitol
Bexar County deputies search for missing 15-year-old girl
Woman lying down on a San Antonio street struck by a pickup, dies at the scene