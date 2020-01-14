      Weather Alert

The Seventh Democratic Debate: What to Expect from the Moderators

Bill O'Reilly
Jan 14, 2020 @ 4:41pm

The seventh Democratic debate is on the line up in, with six nominees participating. The issue with these debates is the moderators-they won’t interrupt, so these people can say anything they want, they don’t have to answer the question, they don’t have to do anything. The moderators ask some good questions, some dopey ones but there is never anything confrontational-there would be if Donald Trump were there but not on the Democratic side.

