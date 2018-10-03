The Spurs host a free Silver and Black scrimmage tonight

SAN ANTONIO (News) – Here’s your chance to see the San Antonio Spurs at a free event at the AT&T Center.

The Silver and Black open scrimmage will start at 7 tonight. The doors at the AT&T Center will open at 6 o’clock, and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fans can enjoy $1 draft beer and $1 sodas at select locations, plus 25 percent off in the Spurs Fan Shop.

Parking at the AT&T Center is free, and if you’re unable to attend the scrimmage, you can watch the livestream on the Spurs Facebook page.

The Spurs will open the regular season against the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday, October 17.