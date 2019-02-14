The state of Gov. Greg Abbott’s emergency items: Will property tax and school finance get reformed?
By The Texas Tribune
|
Feb 14, 2019 @ 5:41 AM
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott waves to delegates at the Texas GOP Convention, Friday, June 15, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

BY Alana Rocha, Justin Dehn, Richard Loria, Todd Wiseman and Woojae Julia Song

Lawmakers have their marching orders. Gov. Greg Abbott identified a list of emergency items — issues that the Legislature can begin tackling immediately. The state Constitution prevents legislators from passing bills within the first 60 days of the session unless the governor designates them emergencies.

Reforming property taxes and the state’s school finance system, as well as boosting teacher pay, are at the top of his list. But will more time result in real change?

We explore the factors at play in our latest episode of “Under the Dome.”

Subscribe to our YouTube page and never miss an episode.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Brewers and distributors reach truce in hopes of allowing take-home beer sales at breweries Frustrations grow among migrants stuck at Mexico-US border Woman finds tiger in house, tells dispatch: ‘I’m not lying’ Texas wife sought divorce before she, 4 others were killed FBI posts victim sketches drawn by admitted serial killer 4 arrested, charged in beating of Austin gay couple
Comments