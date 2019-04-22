Texas Cavaliers River Parade highlights Monday’s Fiesta schedule

Lights, camera, action! The theme of Monday night’s Texas Cavaliers River Parade is “It’s Showtime in San Antonio.”

“It’s centered around Hollywood movies, live music, Broadway theatre, live sports — basically anything that’s entertaining and brings joy to people’s lives,” said parade marshal Scott Christy.

The barges will start rolling down the river at 7 pm near El Tropicano Hotel, and they’ll travel past River Walk restaurants, hotels and the Arneson River Theatre where King Antonio Roger Hill III will address the audience. The parade is expected to end at 9 o’clock.

“We’re celebrating a milestone. It’s the 75th time King Antonio will lead the parade around the beautiful San Antonio River Walk,’ said Christy.

There’s plenty of free seating along the parade route, but proceeds from ticket sales benefit children’s charities. As the charitable honoree this year, Morgan’s Wonderland will receive more than $800,00 from the Texas Cavaliers.

The grand marshal of the river parade is beloved rodeo clown Leon Coffee.

