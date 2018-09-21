Texas inventor of the 3D-printed pistol arrested in Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) – Taiwanese media say authorities have arrested the owner of a Texas company that sells plans to make untraceable 3-D printed guns who is wanted in the U.S. for paying an underage girl for sex.

The official Central News Agency says Taiwanese police found and arrested Cody Wilson in a hotel in Taipei on Friday evening.

Police in Austin, Texas, had earlier reported that Wilson’s last known location was Taipei.

Police Cmdr. Troy Officer said Wednesday that before Wilson flew to Taiwan, a friend of the 16-year-old girl had told him that police were investigating the accusation that he had sex with the youth.

Wilson is identified as the owner of Austin-based Defense Distributed.