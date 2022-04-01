The White House is proposing a new tax on Americans with $100 million or more in assets, whom it labels “Billionaires” in a new report. But the White House proposal isn’t limited to billionaires, but all taxpayers with assets over $100 million. These taxpayers already pay 37% on ordinary income and a 23.8% tax on capital gains. For more information, Lars speaks with GianCarlo Canaparo, who is a Legal Fellow at The Heritage Foundation.
The post The Trick Behind Joe Biden’s “Billionaire” Wealth Tax appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.