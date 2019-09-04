      Weather Alert

The U.S. is number one at reducing Green House gas emissions due to private sector involvement.

Lars Larson
Sep 4, 2019 @ 12:03am

Lars brings on Charles Hernick, Director of Policy and Advocacy for Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions, to discuss Senator Corey Bookers atrocious 3 trillion dollar climate plan.  Hernick explains his frustrations with government spending on “climate change” and believe’s that it’s not the government’s job to do everything. Booker also plans to ban fossil fuel development and to end fracking creating serious power shifts across the world.  Listen below for more.

The post The U.S. is number one at reducing Green House gas emissions due to private sector involvement. appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Texas park employee fired for calling police, saying she’d been run over
KTSA News
Louisiana lawmaker: I sleep in a casket because I enjoy it
'Tornader' ruins 'Angry Grandma' weather reporter's date night plans