The UK coronavirus variant has arrived in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The UK strain of coronavirus is here.
The more contagious variant of COVID-19 has been detected in two Bexar County residents. How they got it or how long they’ve had it are unknown.
“We know that with the variant being in Texas since early January, and approximately 40 cases currently in the state, our team has prepared and partnered with the state to test local COVID-19 patients and samples for the different variants in the state lab,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg.
He says studies have shown that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are effective against the UK strain, but he urged area residents to remain vigilant, wear masks and watch your social distance.
News of the UK variant in our community comes as the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo gets ready to kick off Thursday, attracting about 4,000 people a day during its run which continues through Feb. 28.
“This serves as a wake up call for the community to continue to do your part to follow the guidance of our public health authorities and do not let your guard down,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg.
He says studies have shown that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are effective against the UK strain. CVS and Walmart pharmacies will start offering the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.
San Antonio Metro Health reported no new deaths Tuesday and 884 patients were hospitalized with the virus, compared to more than 1,500 in mid-January. The death toll since the pandemic began stands at 2,362 .
The positivity rate, the percentage of positive test results, is down to 9.7 percent, but the goal is 5 percent. Guidelines for schools have been relaxed a bit, with the up to 50 percent occupancy being allowed at local campuses.
Metro Health reported 1,348 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, brining the total since last March to 184,784.