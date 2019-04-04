‘The Umbrella Academy’ gets sophomore year

Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Good news Tuesday for fans of Netflix’s quirky superero show The Umbrella Academy: it’s coming back for a sophomore season.

Cast members Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, and Aidan Gallagher are all set to reprise their roles as members of a dysfunctional, super-powered family who unite to solve the mystery of their father’s death and stop the apocalypse.

The future of the live-action adaption of the acclaimed comic series created by former My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way had been a question mark until today.

“So psyched,” Way says of the renewal.

The second season of The Umbrella Academy will consist of 10 hour-long episodes.

A premiere date has yet to be announced.

