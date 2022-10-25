The Usual Finger Pointers Aren’t Pointing

If you hurt people, and then later tell them you knew you were doing it, but did it anyway, is that A-OK with you?

Remember all the times that studies and test results were cited by teachers’ unions and the “progressives” to demand salary increases, building new schools and “investing” in our children?

Funny how they seem so uninterested in recent stats, like NAEP, that show a dramatic drop in reading and math learning over the last two years.

We finally found numbers that they don’t have any interest talking about.

Someone even Tweeted “this was to be expected”. I guess you could’ve said that to the Titanic passengers at the lifeboats, too, Very comforting.

If educational data mattered before 2020, it matters now. If fingers could be pointed at you and me, because we didn’t love our kids enough to pay higher taxes, then fingers can be pointed at Randi Weingarten and her ilk, who showboated to keep the schools closed, and did the damage.

Man, those fingers suddenly aren’t doing much pointing.