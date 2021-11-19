      Weather Alert

The Verdict

Jack Riccardi
Nov 19, 2021 @ 3:10pm

In spite of MSNBC chase cars, rogue prosecutors, compressed video and everything else, the verdict is in on Kyle Rittenhouse.

As to the actual case, should these charges even have been brought, given how feeble the case for them turned out to be?

All around the case, was the message to regular folks: the streets belong to “activists” and don’t you dare defend yourself. That case failed too.

Every so often today, you heard the soft midwestern accent of people who actually live in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

And it reminded you of how much of this was brought to you, and to them, by people from everywhere else.

TAGS
550 KTSA jack riccardi Just A Minute Kenosha Kyle Rittenhouse San Antonio verdict
Popular Posts
Scott Robbins fulfills dream of hugging a dolphin
The Rittenhouse Prosecutor Is Full Of It
Did Pfizer lie about the number of deaths in the vaccine trials?
Trey Ware with a quick take on the Rittenhouse case
Your college student to be housed with those of the same “gender identity”
Connect With Us Listen To Us On