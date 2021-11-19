In spite of MSNBC chase cars, rogue prosecutors, compressed video and everything else, the verdict is in on Kyle Rittenhouse.
As to the actual case, should these charges even have been brought, given how feeble the case for them turned out to be?
All around the case, was the message to regular folks: the streets belong to “activists” and don’t you dare defend yourself. That case failed too.
Every so often today, you heard the soft midwestern accent of people who actually live in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
And it reminded you of how much of this was brought to you, and to them, by people from everywhere else.