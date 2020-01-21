The voters asked for a strong President in 2016 and that’s exactly what they got
Lars brings on Richard Manning, who is with Americans For Limited Government, and co-author with Star Parker of the new book “Necessary Noise: How Donald Trump Inflames the Culture War and Why This Is Good News for America” to discuss how President Trump is helping Americans take note of what’s going wrong in this country. Voters have been waiting on a President who will actually stand up and fight for what they believe in and for the past three years they’ve finally got what they were asking for. Listen below for more.
